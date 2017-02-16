“By the way, it’s They/Them/Theirs”

By Darius Johnson

Parentheses: “a word, clause, or sentence inserted as an afterthought

into a passage that is grammatically complete without it”

i looked at my body and asked it

what it needed to be complete—

and it sighed …

a heavy ,wheezing sigh…

bereft of comfort and bereft of hope,

a sigh like someone carrying too much.

like an expectation…

or a dick—

or a dick that comes with expectations.

a sigh like stuck, sigh

sticky air thick with a masculinity i don’t understand –

a voice not fond of deepness

a hand too fond of softness

it sighed like, lover inside you, sigh

who whispers your name as you ask,

but genders your skin

while it belongs to him ,

as if to say your identity

was a foreigner to your body.

the lover, inside you

doesn’t know how to ask for love

doesn’t know if language

will accommodate you

doesn’t know if: sex;

love;

romance;

will accommodate you —

it finds the pieces of itself it can breathe without,

the pieces of itself it can sigh, without

it puts its tongue somewhere where it will stay silent

somewhere it cannot be heard over your

mansplaining body

that is forced to yell Male before you can whisper—

human.

before you can whisper—

not really .

before you can sigh,

that tired sigh you feel, inside;

in front of your family-

or while

filling out datamatch;

I looked at my body and asked it,

why we betray each other

why my closet betrays my heart

and why my heart betrays my

family.

and it sighed.

it sighed that heavy, wheezing, stuck

sigh.