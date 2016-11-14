By Darius Johnson

the first thing they teach you in bible school

is the original sin

the first exodus of the human race

out of the garden

where God grew our flesh and watched it wilt

under the weight of falling apples

and cognizance

when he used the earth as seed

to grow the first bodies

the stench of our curious liquor

more poisonous than snake’s venom

brought draught to the soil…

Adam’s eyes, filled with breasts for the first time,

watered—

half insatiable like mouth beholding prey

half irritable like saint beholding devil

the scar on his ribcage burned

and his first gift to her,

after her sin fed his mind with knowledge,

was a garment with which to cover herself.

in the first exodus of the human race

we left eden

but when will eden leave us?

we men don’t question our promiscuous serpents

and all of their lazy tricks—

don’t question gravity,

the power of a falling apple—

things to which we think we bear no resemblance—

but the bearing of a naked body

the dancing of flesh around calcified dust,

plump and moist with life and passion,

is of no concern to us.

from the relentless sashay of hips

we do not recall

tiny billows of dirt

struggling to stand and shriek against the silence

that accompanies a barren earth.

don’t you know a barren chest knows not creation?

knows not cream, honey, nor nectar

knows not spine like tree trunk

before whittled down into rocking chair for your leisure?

commonplace. painted. polished, shined. covered with fabric

burned with cherub breath until unrecognizable

un-enterable

don’t you see – we have put Eden into our women.

and into some of our men.

we have turned a body into pasture

for burning bush and scarlet scar

that grow hologram blossoms—

all color and no texture.

exodus is a necessity

is natural like water ripples in disturbed ponds

before the water gets too stale

and we forget all the movement we can make.

Darius Johnson ([email protected] ) is a poetry contributor to the Indy.